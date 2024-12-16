The Wheel of Time: Season Three; Shohreh Aghdashloo to Star in Fantasy Series on Prime Video

The Wheel of Time has added another to its cast for season three. Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Penguin, above) has joined the fantasy series.

Variety revealed that she will play Elaida do Avriny a’Roihan in the Prime Video series. Her character is described as “a ruthlessly powerful Aes Sedai of the Red Ajah, as proficient in politicking as she is in channeling. She has a deep history with Moiraine (Pike) and Siuan (Sophie Okonedo), and scores to settle with both of them when she returns to the White Tower. Elaida is someone who believes in ends over means, and is willing to do anything to achieve what she envisions to be the greater good.”

Rosamund Pike, Josh Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, and Daniel Henney star in the fantasy series set in a world where magic exists but only a select few possess the power of it.

The Wheel of Time returns to Prime Video on March 13th.

