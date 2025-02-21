Territory: Cancelled; No Season Two for Netflix’s Australian Western Drama Series

Territory will not be returning for a second season. Netflix has canceled the Australian western drama series after just one season, according to C21 Media.

Anna Torv, Michael Dorman, Robert Taylor, and Sam Corlett star in the series, which follows the Lawson family, which owns the world’s largest cattle station, Marianne Station. After the favored son dies under mysterious circumstances, many try to take the ranch from the family.

Netflix’s director of content for ANZ, Que Min Luu, said the following about the cancellation of Territory:

“We are incredibly thankful to have had the chance to work with the wonderful cast and production team to bring Territory and the stunning Australian outback into the homes of millions around the world. Although we won’t be continuing with another season, we eagerly anticipate working with all of them again in the future.”

Those involved with the series, including Easy Tiger CEO Rob Gibson and Ronde Media CEO and co-creator Ben Davies, also spoke about it. They said, “We’re incredibly proud of the series and its success and grateful to the amazing writers, cast, and creatives.”

What do you think? Did you watch Territory on Netflix? Did you want to see a second season?