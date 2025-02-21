9-1-1, Doctor Odyssey: Ryan Murphy Series Set Crossover Episode on ABC

The worlds of 9-1-1 and Doctor Odyssey will collide in a crossover episode on ABC in March. Both shows come from Ryan Murphy.

Variety reported that Angela Bassett’s Athena Grant will head out to sea on the cruise ship. ABC shared the following description for the episode:

“It’s Casino Week aboard The Odyssey, and unexpected guest Athena Grant suspects two passengers are targeting the ship’s vault. Enlisting Max’s help, Athena raises the stakes in a dangerous game where not everyone will end up with a winning hand.”

Joshua Jackson, Don Johnson, Phillipa Soo, and Sean Teale star in the ABC series, which follows the staff and crew of the luxury cruise ship.

9-1-1 and Doctor Odyssey air on Thursday nights on ABC and will return with new episodes on March 6th. The crossover episode will air on March 20th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of these ABC shows? Will you watch the crossover episode next month?