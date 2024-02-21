The Good Doctor: Season Seven Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if The Good Doctor will be cancelled or renewed this time. ABC has already decided to end the show after seven years. Could The Good Doctor return for an eighth season or a reunion movie someday? Stay tuned.

A medical drama series, The Good Doctor TV show stars Freddie Highmore, Chuku Modu, Richard Schiff, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Christina Chang, Paige Spara, Bria Samoné Henderson, and Noah Galvin. Recurring players include Giacomo Baessato, Kayla Cromer, and Wavyy Jonez. The series revolves around Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young autistic savant who’s a surgeon at the fictional San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. He uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives. He also challenges the skepticism of his colleagues like Dr. Morgan Reznick (Gubelmann), Dr. Alex Park (Lee), Dr. Audrey Lim (Chang), Dr. Jordan Allen (Henderson), Dr. Asher Wolke (Galvin), and Shaun’s mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman (Schiff). Lea Dilallo (Spara) is Shaun’s wife and the mother of their baby son, Steve.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season six of The Good Doctor on ABC averaged a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.34 million viewers.

What do you think? Do you like The Good Doctor TV series on ABC? Should it have been renewed for an eighth season?