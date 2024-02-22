The Good Doctor: Season Eight — Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Shaun and the team must face their past to move on to the future. Has The Good Doctor TV show been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season on ABC?



A medical drama series airing on the ABC television network, The Good Doctor TV show stars Freddie Highmore, Chuku Modu, Richard Schiff, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Christina Chang, Paige Spara, Bria Samoné Henderson, and Noah Galvin. Recurring players include Giacomo Baessato, Kayla Cromer, and Wavyy Jonez. The series revolves around Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young autistic savant who’s a surgeon at the fictional San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. He uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives. He also challenges the skepticism of his colleagues like Dr. Morgan Reznick (Gubelmann), Dr. Alex Park (Lee), Dr. Audrey Lim (Chang), Dr. Jordan Allen (Henderson), Dr. Asher Wolke (Galvin), and Shaun’s mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman (Schiff). Lea Dilallo (Spara) is Shaun’s wife and the mother of their baby son, Steve.



The seventh season of The Good Doctor averages a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.86 million viewers. Compared to season six, that’s down by 19% in the demo and down by 14% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Good Doctor stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



The Good Doctor has been cancelled, so there won’t be an eighth season. Could the characters return someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

