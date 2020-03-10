The Good Doctor: Season Three Ratings

Last year, despite some steep declines in the ratings, The Good Doctor was ABC’s second-highest rated dramatic series (behind Grey’s Anatomy) of the season. Will the numbers continue to drop or, will some new viewers find the series? Will The Good Doctor be cancelled or renewd for a fourth season? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

A medical drama series, The Good Doctor TV show stars Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas, Nicholas Gonzalez, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Paige Spara, and Jasika Nicole. The series revolves around Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives. He also challenges the skepticism of his colleagues like Dr. Claire Browne (Thomas), Dr. Neil Melendez (Gonzalez), Dr. Marcus Andrews (Harper), Dr. Morgan Reznick (Gubelmann), Dr. Alex Park (Lee), and Dr. Carly Lever (Nicole), Chief of Surgery Dr. Audrey Lim (Chang), and Shaun’s mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman (Schiff). Lea Dilallo (Spara) is Shaun’s former love interest and is now his friend and roommate.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly on the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

For comparisons: The second season of The Good Doctor on ABC averaged a 1.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.73 million total viewers.

Note: These are the Live + Same Day Ratings which include “live” viewing plus delayed DVR viewing, up until 3am local time that same night. Ratings marked with an “*” are the fast affiliate ratings and will be updated with the Live+SD numbers when they are made available. Typically, networks get paid for C+3 ratings which includes DVR viewing within three days of the original airing when commercials are watched. Those numbers are rarely released to the press.

*Update: ABC has renewed The Good Doctor TV show for a fourth season.