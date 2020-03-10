The Good Doctor: Season Three Ratings

Last year, despite some steep declines in the ratings, The Good Doctor was ABC’s second-highest rated dramatic series (behind Grey’s Anatomy) of the season. Will the numbers continue to drop or, will some new viewers find the series? Will The Good Doctor be cancelled or renewd for a fourth season? Stay tuned. *Status update below.
A medical drama series, The Good Doctor TV show stars Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas, Nicholas Gonzalez, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Paige Spara, and Jasika Nicole. The series revolves around Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives. He also challenges the skepticism of his colleagues like Dr. Claire Browne (Thomas), Dr. Neil Melendez (Gonzalez), Dr. Marcus Andrews (Harper), Dr. Morgan Reznick (Gubelmann), Dr. Alex Park (Lee), and Dr. Carly Lever (Nicole), Chief of Surgery Dr. Audrey Lim (Chang), and Shaun’s mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman (Schiff). Lea Dilallo (Spara) is Shaun’s former love interest and is now his friend and roommate.
The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly on the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.
For comparisons: The second season of The Good Doctor on ABC averaged a 1.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.73 million total viewers.
Note: These are the Live + Same Day Ratings which include “live” viewing plus delayed DVR viewing, up until 3am local time that same night. Ratings marked with an “*” are the fast affiliate ratings and will be updated with the Live+SD numbers when they are made available. Typically, networks get paid for C+3 ratings which includes DVR viewing within three days of the original airing when commercials are watched. Those numbers are rarely released to the press.
*Update: ABC has renewed The Good Doctor TV show for a fourth season.
I love the show the family and friends watch it every Monday. There’s plenty too talk about after each show. Claire Melendez should be a couple. It’s a good storyline with that. If the show ends make Clair pregnant Melendez baby yeah I was one at one and they can live happily ever after.
There is absolutely no chemistry between Shaun and Carly. Where has Liah gone, she is a much better match for Shaun. I love the show and have watched from the beginning but have not liked this season except for the visit to Shaun’s parents. I will give it a few more episodes and would miss it terribly because I mostly watch Public Television for quality programs which The Good Doctor was until this Season.
Love the show, the acting is superb! Freddie Highmore & Richard Schiff should’ve won an award by now!
I have watched this show from the beginning. I like the characters, but the writing has disappointed me. Especially the Carly/Murphy romance. I’m a guy, and there is no way in hell that a guy would share a bed with a young willing half naked woman and not have sex with her. Absolutely ridiculous writing! Don’t think I’ll be watching anymore.
I do not like the awkward sex struggles with Murphy. Honestly, please put an end to this poor woman’s pain.
I was a regular viewer on my phone for seasons 1&2 but the first episodes of season 3 were awful and I stopped watching. Should I return? Don’t know. The Carly/Shaun relationship isn’t the magic of Lea/Shaun. The storyline for Dr Browne was awful with the combo of first surgety/death of mom. The add the swordfish story with Dr Browne’s saga the worst script writing ever. The characters at that stage were hard to care about. I don’t watch many shows so losing one isn’t pleasant. Might try one more time….
I have never missed an episode and wish it not to ever be cancelled. This medical drama keeps me on my toes and awake at night to watch. Find it very exciting and mind stimulating
I am from South Africa season 3 is amazing please don’t cancel this show it is amazing show.
Love this show, please don’t cancel. It addresses autism so well, I wish more viewers would appreciate the intelligence of the different autism spectrums. Freddie Highmore deserves a special thanks for his role.
I’ve never missed an episode either, got them all recorded so I can watch them all over. As a grandmother of an autistic 10 year old I am thankful that maybe a few viewers will learn about the autism spectrum and realize these people are way ahead of us in intelligence. Freddie Highmore is an excellent actor.
