2019-20 TV Show Season Ratings (week 27)

Which TV shows are doing the best? The worst? Cancelled or renewed? Wondering how your favorite series are doing in the ratings? Here are the season average ratings of the 2019-20 network TV shows — through the end of week 27 (Sunday, March 29, 2020).

ABC shows (so far): 20/20, American Housewife, American Idol, America’s Funniest Home Videos, The Bachelor, Black-ish, Bless This Mess, The Conners, Dancing with the Stars, Emergence, For Life, Fresh Off the Boat, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, The Great American Baking Show, The Great Christmas Light Fight, Grey’s Anatomy, How to Get Away with Murder, A Million Little Things, Mixed-ish, Modern Family, The Rookie, Schooled, Shark Tank, Single Parents, Station 19, and Stumptown.

CBS shows this season (so far): 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, All Rise, Blue Bloods, Bob ♥ Abishola, Bull, Carol’s Second Act, Criminal Minds, Evil, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, God Friended Me, Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver, Magnum PI, Mom, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, The Neighborhood, SEAL Team, Survivor, SWAT, Tommy, Undercover Boss, The Unicorn, and Young Sheldon.

CW shows this season (so far): All American, Arrow, Batwoman, Black Lightning, Charmed, The Christmas Caroler Challenge, Dynasty, The Flash, Flirty Dancing, Katy Keene, Legacies, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Supergirl, and Supernatural.

FOX shows this season (so far): 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Almost Family, Bless The Harts, Bob’s Burgers, Deputy, Duncanville, Empire, Family Guy, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, Last Man Standing, LEGO Masters, The Masked Singer, The Moodys, Outmatched, Prodigal Son, The Resident, and The Simpsons.

NBC shows this season (so far): America’s Got Talent: The Champions, The Blacklist, Bluff City Law, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Council of Dads, Dateline NBC, Ellen’s Game of Games, Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways, Good Girls, The Good Place, Indebted, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, Little Big Shots, Making It, Manifest, New Amsterdam, Perfect Harmony, Sunnyside, Superstore, This Is Us, The Voice, The Wall, Will & Grace, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same day viewing). The demos are typically reported with one decimal place but I’ve included two for more accurate ranking.

Keep in mind that the demo numbers are typically what’s most important to advertisers. Therefore, that’s how the networks measure success. Advertisers typically pay more for ad time on a show that has a higher demo rating. Because older viewers don’t count? No, it’s because younger viewers watch less traditional TV and are harder to reach. It’s also important to remember that ratings are designed to estimate how many people watch a show’s commercials — not the show itself. That’s what advertisers pay for.

