Paradise: Season Two Renewal Set for Hulu Drama Series from Dan Fogelman

Paradise will return for another season. Two weeks before its season one finale airs, Hulu has renewed the political thriller for a second season. The series will also air on ABC starting on April 7th.

Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin, and Percy Daggs IV star in the series from Dan Fogelman. The thriller is set in a serene community inhabited by some of the world’s most prominent individuals. However, a shocking murder disrupts things, and an investigation unfolds.

Hulu revealed the following about the popularity of the series:

“Paradise opened to an impressive 7M views in its first week across Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally. Early numbers signal continued momentum, with preliminary data from Nielsen projecting the show to hit the Streaming Top 10 Originals chart for the week of Jan 27 – Feb 2. The series debuted as a smash hit, with praise from critics and audiences alike. The series is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and has held a top spot on the Hulu Top 15 Today list since launch.”

The premiere date for season two of Paradise will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Hulu series? Do you plan to watch season two?