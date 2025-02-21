9-1-1: Nashville: ABC Gives Straight-to-Series Order to Spin-Off Series

The 9-1-1 franchise is officially getting expanded. ABC has ordered a new spin-off series of the franchise just weeks after 9-1-1: Lone Star ended, and the franchise is staying in the south. According to Deadline, 9-1-1: Nashville will air on ABC during the 2025-26 season.

Other locations were considered for the series, including Las Vegas and Hawaii, but those involved with the series settled on Nashville. ABC was offered a significant tax credit to film the series in that city.

Rashad Raisani is working with Ryan Murphy and Tim Minear on the project. He was the showrunner on 9-1-1: Lone Star. The cast members of that series have also expressed interest in appearing in the spin-off.

Additional details for the series will be announced later.

