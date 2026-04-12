It’s Not Like That: Prime Video Previews Family Drama Series Starring Scott Foley

It’s Not Like That is coming soon to Prime Video. The first photos for the series have now been released with the series set to arrive on the streaming service in May.

Scott Foley, Erinn Hayes, J.R. Ramirez, Caleb Baumann, Cary Christopher, Leven Miranda, Liv Lindell, and Cassidy Paul star in the family drama, which follows two families each starting over.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“At its core, It’s Not Like That is a universal, character-driven family drama about love, loss, and starting over. From Ian Deitchman and Kristin Robinson, known for beloved classics like Life As We Know It and Parenthood, the series explores multigenerational family dynamics and the complexities of rebuilding life after loss. The show blends heartfelt drama with warmth and humor, focusing on connection, second chances, and the realities of modern family life. It’s Not Like That follows Malcolm (Scott Foley), a pastor who is a recently widowed dad of three. Lori (Erinn Hayes) is newly divorced with two teens. Their families once did everything together, but now Malcolm and Lori must navigate their newly minted singledom with parenthood. Is this the beginning of a love story? It’s not like that. Or is it?”

The series arrives on May 15th. More photos from the series are below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series on Prime Video next month?