Criminal Record: Season Two Trailer Unveiled for Apple TV Crime Thriller Series

Criminal Record returns to Apple TV later this month, and the streaming service has now released a trailer for the series.

Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo, Charlie Creed-Miles, Dionne Brown, Shaun Dooley, Stephen Campbell Moore, Zoë Wanamaker, Rasaq Kukoyi, Maisie Ayres, Aysha Kala, Cathy Tyson, and Tom Moutchi star in the series, which follows the same detectives from season one, but they are now forced to work together.

Apple TV shared the following about the series’ return:

“Starring Academy Award and BAFTA Award winner Peter Capaldi, and Laurence Olivier Award and Critics Choice Award nominee Cush Jumbo, the eight-episode second season will premiere globally on Wednesday, April 22 on Apple TV with the first episode, followed by one episode weekly through Wednesday, June 10. From BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman, “Criminal Record” is a powerful, character-driven drama set in the heart of contemporary London, exploring the impossibility of policing when the truth is up for grabs. In season two, when a young man is stabbed to death at a political rally, rival police officers June Lenker and Daniel Hegarty are forced into an uneasy alliance. But what starts as a hunt for a murderer escalates into an undercover operation to foil a far-right bomb plot in the heart of London. Season two reunites Capaldi as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty and Jumbo as Detective Sergeant June Lenker. Dustin Demri-Burns, Luca Pasqualino, Luther Ford, Lyndsey Marshal and Peter Sullivan join the cast in addition to the returning ensemble that includes Shaun Dooley, Stephen Campbell Moore and Charlie Creed-Miles. “Criminal Record” is produced for Apple TV by Tod Productions and STV Studios, and executive produced by BAFTA Scotland Award winner Elaine Collins, Chris Sussman, Rutman, Capaldi and Jumbo. The series is directed by Ben A. Williams and Joelle Mae David.”

The trailer for season two is below.

What do you think? Have you watched this Apple TV series? Will you watch season two?