Vanderpump Villa: Season Three; Reality Series Trailer and Poster Released by Hulu & Disney+

Vanderpump Villa has its return date set, and viewers do not have long to wait to see more of the reality series. New episodes will arrive later this week.

Season three will have new and familiar faces as Lisa returns to England. Hulu shared the following about the series’ upcoming season:

“Lisa Vanderpump returns home to England to challenge her staff to the most lavish, drama-filled summer yet. This year she’s invited back not only Stassi Schroeder, but also stars from the biggest reality franchises on TV, who are trying to escape the “real” world… but can’t shake the consequences of it. These guests with messy pasts, hidden agendas, and unresolved feuds arrive ready to sip champagne, spark romance, and stir the pot as old rivalries reignite and new hookups heat up. Fan favorite staff return seeking redemption while eight ambitious newcomers fight for their place to meet Lisa’s high standards. With a life-changing bonus on the line, some will thrive but not everyone will survive the wildest summer ever at Vanderpump Villa.”

All 10 episodes arrive on April 16th. The trailer and poster for season three are below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this reality series? Will you watch season three next week?