Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Malcolm in the Middle: Hulu Unveils Trailer and Artwork for Sequel Comedy Series

by Regina Avalos,

Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair TV Show on Hulu: canceled or renewed?

(Disney/David Bukach)

The Malcolm in the Middle sequel series, titled Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, arrives next month, and viewers are getting a closer look at the comedy series. Hulu has released a trailer and poster for the new series.

Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, Jane Kaczmarek, Christopher Masterson, and Justin Berfield are returning for the sequel series, with Caleb Ellsworth-Clark, Anthony Timpano, Vaughan Murrae, Keeley Karsten, and Kiana Madeira joining them.

Hulu shared the following about the series:

“After shielding himself and his daughter from his family for over a decade, Malcolm is dragged back into their orbit when Hal and Lois demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party.”

The series arrives on April 10th. The series’ trailer and poster are below.

Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair TV Show on Hulu: canceled or renewed?

(Disney/Disney)

What do you think? Will you watch the Malcolm in the Middle sequel next month?


Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x