Malcolm in the Middle: Hulu Unveils Trailer and Artwork for Sequel Comedy Series

The Malcolm in the Middle sequel series, titled Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, arrives next month, and viewers are getting a closer look at the comedy series. Hulu has released a trailer and poster for the new series.

Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, Jane Kaczmarek, Christopher Masterson, and Justin Berfield are returning for the sequel series, with Caleb Ellsworth-Clark, Anthony Timpano, Vaughan Murrae, Keeley Karsten, and Kiana Madeira joining them.

Hulu shared the following about the series:

“After shielding himself and his daughter from his family for over a decade, Malcolm is dragged back into their orbit when Hal and Lois demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party.”

The series arrives on April 10th. The series’ trailer and poster are below.

What do you think? Will you watch the Malcolm in the Middle sequel next month?