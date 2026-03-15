Love Island USA: Season Eight Renewal & Premiere Date Announced for Peacock Reality Series

Love Island has been renewed. The dating reality series will return to Peacock this summer, and fans will be able to catch up on their favorites from last season in season two of Love Island: Beyond the Villa next month. A preview for that series has been released.

Peacock shared the following about the return of both shows:

Peacock has renewed an eighth season of the hit series “Love Island USA,” which once again takes place in Fiji as Ariana Madix returns as host. The new season premieres Tuesday, June 2 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET. Additionally, season two of “Love Island: Beyond the Villa,” featuring fan favorite Islanders from “Love Island USA” season seven, will premiere with two episodes on Wednesday, April 15. The season will continue with a pair of new episodes streaming every Wednesday at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. As previously announced, the cast will include Bryan Arenales, Gracyn Blackmore, Jeremiah Brown, Clarke Carraway, Amaya Espinal, Hannah Fields, Pepe Garcia, Iris Kendall, TJ Palma, Andreina Santos, Chris Seeley, Belle-A Walker, Coco Watson and Taylor Williams. Also joining the group this season are Charlie Georgio and Austin Shepard. “Love Island: Beyond the Villa” follows former Islanders as they return to their homes after a life-altering summer in Fiji and navigate their newfound fame. Surrounded by familiar faces and past connections, these Islanders test their romantic relationships in the real world, resolve unfinished business with their exes and discover that life outside of the villa comes with its own set of challenges. During its six-week run, “Love Island USA” season seven garnered over 18.4 billion minutes streamed on Peacock. The blockbuster reality series “Love Island USA” scores #1 streaming original title in the United States for six consecutive weeks, further solidifying its massive cultural impact. Season one of “Love Island: Beyond the Villa” ranks as Peacock’s #1 highest-reaching unscripted original debut season ever on the platform.

The preview for season two of Love Island: Beyond the Villa is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch these shows on Peacock when they air?