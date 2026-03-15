Access Hollywood, Access Hollywood Live, The Steve Wilkos Show, Karamo: Syndicated Series Cancelled

NBC is ending its syndication business. The network has canceled Access Hollywood, Access Hollywood Live, Karamo, and The Steve Wilkos Show. The two daytime talk shows have already ended production for their seasons, but they will continue to air throughout the summer.

According to Deadline, Frances Berwick, Chairman, Bravo & Peacock Unscripted, said the following about the cancellation of the four programs.

“NBCUniversal is making changes to our first-run syndication division to better align with the programming preferences of local stations. The company will remain active in the distribution of our existing program library and other off-network titles, while winding down production of our first-run shows. These shows have provided audiences with great talk and entertainment content for many years and we’re very proud of the teams behind them.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show was canceled earlier this year, and it will also end later this year.

What do you think? Do you watch these daytime shows on NBC stations? Are you surprised by their cancellations?