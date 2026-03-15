Dark Winds: Season Five; Martin Sensmeier Cast as AMC Series Regular

Dark Winds has added to its cast for season five. According to Deadline, Martin Sensmeier has joined the series as a regular cast member. Production for the fifth season is happening now as the series’ fourth season airs on AMC.

The following was revealed about the role Sensmeier will play:

“In a series regular role, Sensmeier will play Terry Bai, a former Vietnam vet turned racetrack worker with ties to Chee (Kiowa Gordon) from middle school.”

Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, Jessica Matten, Deanna Allison, Elva Guerra, A Martinez, Joseph Runningfox, Jeri Ryan, and Nicholas Logan star in the series set in the Navajo Nation during the 1970s. The series is inspired by the Tony Hillerman novel series.

The premiere date for season five of Dark Winds will be announced later, but the series will return in 2027.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this AMC series? Will you watch season five?