Sunday TV Ratings: Marshals, Family Guy, America’s Funniest Home Videos, 50 First Dates, NBA Basketball

Sunday, March 8, 2026, ratings — New episodes: America’s Funniest Home Videos, 60 Minutes, Marshals, Tracker, Watson, Family Guy, American Dad!, and Universal Basic Guys. Special: 50 First Dates. Sports: NBA Pregame and NBA Basketball: Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs. Reruns: RJ Decker, High Potential, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, and Next Level Chef.

NOTE: Ratings posted using Fast Affiliate Numbers. Demos were missing for most of Sunday night’s lineup.

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The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, streaming, or something else?