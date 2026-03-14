Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire: Season Three Premiere Date, Opening, and Poster Released by AMC

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire’s new season will be all about Lestat’s rock star days, and it will be called The Vampire Lestat. AMC has announced the premiere date for season three by releasing a poster and the new opening sequence.

Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Eric Bogosian, Assad Zaman, Delainey Hayles, and Ben Daniels star in the series, which follows the life of the vampire Lestat.

AMC shared the following about the series’ return:

“In the upcoming rock and roll centric season, the Vampire Lestat goes on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by “muses” from his wild and rebellious past. As his band’s popularity and star power rises, so does Lestat’s influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat’s power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population.

Anne Rice’s Interview with a Vampire returns on June 7th. The poster and opening sequence for season three are below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this AMC series? Do you plan to watch season three?