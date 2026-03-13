Big Mistakes: Netflix Releases Premiere Date, Photos and Trailer for Dan Levy Family Comedy Series

Big Mistakes has its arrival date set. Netflix unveiled the premiere date for the Dan Levy series, along with first-look photos and a trailer.

Dan Levy, Taylor Ortega, Laurie Metcalf, Abby Quinn, Boran Kuzum, Jack Innanen, Elizabeth Perkins, Mark Ivanir, Ilia Volok, Jacob Gutierrez, Joe Barbara, and Darren Goldstein will star in the eight-episode series.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“From Emmy award-winning Dan Levy comes a bold, new comedic family saga within a high-stakes crime thriller. Big Mistakes follows Nicky (Levy) and Morgan (Taylor Ortega), two deeply incapable siblings who are in over their heads when a misguided theft for their dying grandmother accidentally pulls them into the world of organized crime. Blackmailed into increasingly dangerous assignments, they clumsily fail upwards, sinking deeper into chaos they’re ill-equipped to handle.”

Big Mistakes arrives on April 9th. The series’ trailer and photos are below.

What do you think? Will you watch this series when it arrives on Netflix next month?