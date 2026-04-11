Wednesday: Season Three; Lena Headey, Andrew McCarthy and James Lance to Guest on Netflix Series

Wednesday will have three new faces show up for season three. Lena Headey, Andrew McCarthy, and James Lance will guest star in the Netflix series.

Netflix shared the following about the casting additions:

“Today, Netflix announced Lena Headey (Game of Thrones, The Abandons), Andrew McCarthy (St. Elmo’s Fire, Brats) and James Lance (Ted Lasso, Black Mirror) are joining the cast of Wednesday as guest stars. Production on the third season of Netflix’s #1 most viewed series is currently underway near Dublin, Ireland. They join previously announced new S3 cast members including Eva Green (Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children, Dark Shadows), Winona Ryder (Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Stranger Things), Chris Sarandon (Dog Day Afternoon, The Princess Bride), Noah Taylor (Peaky Blinders, Game Of Thrones), Oscar Morgan (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Gotham Knights), and Kennedy Moyer (Task, Roofman), as well as returners Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams) and more. Wednesday Season 2 debuted last year and quickly became the #5 most watched English language series of all time, following the record-breaking success of Season 1 of the global hit series, which still remains the most watched English-language series of all time on Netflix.”

Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Isaac Ordonez, Joy Sunday, Billie Piper, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Victor Dorobantu, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah B. Taylor, and Hunter Doohan star in the series, which follows Wednesday Addams as she attends Nevermore Academy.

The premiere date and additional details for season three will be announced later.

Every nightmare needs new faces. Lena Headey, Andrew McCarthy, and James Lance will guest star in Wednesday Season 3. pic.twitter.com/3nrr27vpqC — Netflix (@netflix) April 9, 2026

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season three?