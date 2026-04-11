Welcome to Wrexham: Season Five Premiere Date and Three Year Renewal Set for FX Sports Docuseries

Welcome to Wrexham is not going anywhere for quite a while. FX has renewed the sports docuseries for three more seasons ahead of its fifth season premiere next month.

The series follows Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds as they manage Wrexham FC. Season five focuses on the pair’s quest for promotion to the Premier League.

According to Deadline, McElhenney and Reynolds said the following about the renewal in a statement:

“A three-season order for a TV series is nearly unheard of and is only possible through the ground-breaking work of our Emmy-winning documentary team and the relentless rise of Wrexham AFC and all those working so hard to make sports history. We are forever grateful to our equally fearless and tireless partners at FX for being with us every step of the way. We are so happy we get to keep telling the Wrexham story for years to come.”

Nick Grad, President, FX Entertainment, also spoke about the renewal. He said, “When we launched Welcome to Wrexham, we never imagined the impact it would have on the club and the town while creating one of TV’s most successful and beloved docuseries. This three-season renewal is a testament to the vision of Rob and Ryan and the enduring connection they’ve built with fans around the world.”

Welcome to Wrexham returns to FX on May 14th.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this FX series? Are you glad it has been renewed for three more seasons?