Dan Abrams Live: NewsNation Host Decides to End Primetime Series

Dan Abrams is stepping down from one of his many jobs. He has decided to end his NewsNation primetime series, Dan Abrams Live, just three years after it began.

He announced his departure and the end of his series on Thursday night’s broadcast. According to Deadline, he said the following:

“With the help of an amazing production team, I’m incredibly proud of the show we have done day in and day out. With their thoughtful and strategic preparation and efforts at fairness, ad fontes media, which rates accuracy and media bias have us dead center on their right-left media bias chart. But creating this one hour of television takes many hours each day. I take every word, every tease, every guest, every on-screen graphic personally. There is no such thing as mailing it in for any of us, including me. I will miss it. I know I will, but I also need to be practical about what is possible to do every day so there really wasn’t any other choice.”

THR revealed that Abrams will remain with NewsNation, having signed a three-year contract just last year. He is also an ABC News chief legal analyst, a satellite radio host, host and producer for On Patrol Live, and owner of a digital media empire that includes Mediaite, Law & Crime Network, and other brands.

What do you think? Do you watch Dan Abrams Live? Are you sad to hear it will be ending?