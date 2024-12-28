Death by Fame: Investigation Discovery Unveils the Dark Side of Celebrity

Death by Fame is returning soon to Investigation Discovery. The premiere date for the third season of the docuseries was announced with the release of a trailer.

Featuring criminal trial attorney Sara Azari, the series takes viewers into the dark side of Hollywood and shows what happened in some of the most shocking celebrity murders.

Investigation Discovery revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Investigation Discovery, the leading true crime network, announced today that an all-new third season of DEATH BY FAME will premiere on Monday, January 13 at 9pm ET/PT on ID. The series delves into the dark side of fame and celebrity, uncovering the shocking true stories behind the murders of some of Hollywood’s most promising stars. Each episode features the expertise of criminal trial attorney Sara Azari, who provides unique insights into these tragic endings. This season, viewers can look forward to eight gripping episodes that chart the rise, fall and untimely deaths of budding talent whose promising futures were cut short. Through interviews with victims’ families, friends, investigators and journalists along with Sara Azari’s expert commentary, each episode sheds light on a shadowy world lurking behind the pursuit of fame. In the season premiere, aspiring actress Adriana Pinon is thrilled to land a recurring role as a background actor on the hit soap opera The Young and The Restless. It’s the perfect stepping stone for her dream career. However, her rising star is abruptly extinguished when a jealous individual decides they cannot bear to see her succeed. Additional episodes this season explore the gruesome murder of aspiring model Mei Li; the tragic death of fashion designer to the stars Sylvie Cachay, whose boyfriend’s affinity for sex workers ultimately led to her demise; the dark side of love that led to reality star Valerie Dowden’s untimely death; and more.

The trailer for season three of Death by Fame is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Investigation Discovery series? Do you plan to watch season three?