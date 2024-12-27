Menu

Wednesday TV Ratings: NCIS, The Conners, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, LEGO Masters Holiday Bricktacular, NBA Basketball

Published:

Wednesday, December 25, 2024 ratingsNew episodes: (none)Specials: LEGO Masters Holiday Bricktacular, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000).  Sports: NBA Basketball: Lakers at Warriors and NBA Basketball: Nuggets at Suns.  Reruns: NCIS, The Conners, and Bob ♥ Abishola.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



