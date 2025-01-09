Harlem: Season Three to End Prime Video Comedy Series, Trailer Released

Harlem returns to Prime Video later this month, and it has been revealed that season three will end the drama series. The streaming service announced the end of the series with the release of a trailer.

The series stars Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson, and Tyler Leple. It follows four best friends living in Harlem as they balance their personal and professional lives. Kofi Siriboe, Logan Browning, Robin Givens, and Gail Bean joined the cast for season three.

Tracy Oliver, creator, writer, and executive producer for Harlem, said the following about ending the Prime Video series:

“I’m beyond grateful to the whole team at Amazon for giving me the chance of a lifetime to tell these four Black women’s stories and shoot it in the city I love: Harlem. It’s been an incredible journey, and I’m honored to see the impact it’s made in the culture, as well as the impact it’s had on all of us who’ve been blessed to work on it. A huge thank you to everyone who’s watched the show. I’m excited to finally share our best season yet.”

Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, also spoke about Harlem. He said:

“As we prepare to say goodbye to this incredible series, we’re both grateful for the journey Tracy has taken us on and excited for our global customers to experience a final season that truly honors these characters. This chapter may be coming to a close, but the series will continue to resonate for years to come.”

Harlem returns on January 23rd. The trailer for season three is below.

