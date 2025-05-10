The Irrational: Cancelled by NBC; Crime Drama Series Not Returning for a Third Season

Professor Mercer’s work won’t continue into the 2025-26 TV season. NBC has cancelled The Irrational so that we won’t see a third season. The show’s second season of 18 episodes finished airing in March.

A police procedural drama series, The Irrational TV show stars Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Arash DeMaxi, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz, and Arash DeMaxi. Professor Alec Mercer (Martin) is a professor and world-renowned expert in behavioral science, so he has unique insight into human nature. He lends his unique expertise to various high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement, and corporations. In addition to his fierce curiosity about human decision-making, Alec also has support from grad student assistant Phoebe (Kunz), grad student Rizwan (DeMaxi), his tech-savvy younger sister Kylie (Springer), and his estranged wife, FBI Agent Marisa Clark (Hill). Years ago, Alec was the victim of a church bombing, and his early research was motivated by this trauma. His missing memories start to resurface when he meets a convicted bomber who comes up for parole.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the second season of The Irrational averaged a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.09 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 37% in the demo and down by 39% in viewership.

The show had a decent run last season, but the ratings fell off in season two. NBC will also be airing many NBA games next season, leaving fewer slots available on the schedule.

Today, NBC also cancelled Found, Lopez Vs Lopez, Night Court, and Suits LA.

What do you think? Have you kept up with The Irrational TV series? Are you disappointed this NBC drama wasn’t renewed for a third season?

