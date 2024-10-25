Good Omens: Season Three; Prime Video Series’ Final Season to Have One Episode

Good Omens viewers will see more of the angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley, but considerably less than originally planned. Prime Video renewed the series for a third and final season in December 2023.

Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Niamh Walsh, Derek Jacobi, Maggie Service, Quelin Sepulveda, and Shelley Conn star in the Good Omens series inspired by the novel by Terry Pratchett. The story follows the adventures of fussy angel Aziraphale (Sheen) and fast-living demon Crowley (Tennant).

It’s been revealed that the final season will now consist of one 90-minute episode. The news comes after season three production was shut down due to sexual assault allegations against creator Neil Gaiman, who has exited the project.

Deadline revealed the following about Gaiman’s exit:

Gaiman contributed to the writing of the series finale but will not be working on the production and his production company the Blank Corporation is no longer involved. A new writer is expected to finish up the work, although insiders said that deal has not been closed.

Production on the 90-minute episode will begin in early 2025 in Scotland and a premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Good Omens series? Are you glad an ending to the series will still be made?