Based on a True Story: Season Two; Peacock Releases Trailer Starring Kaley Cuoco & Chris Messina

Based on a True Story returns to Peacock next month with its second season, and fans are getting a look at what is ahead on the series. The streaming service has released a new trailer and more photos for the comedic thriller. The first photos for season two were released in August.

Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina, Tom Bateman, Priscilla Quintana, Liana Liberato, Natalia Dyer, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Aisha Alfa, and Annabelle Dexter-Jones star in the series as a couple trying to capitalize on people’s love of true crime with a podcast.

Season two will have the couple juggling being new parents and trying to ignore their true crime obsessions. However, a new series of murders hits close to home and brings them back in.

The trailer and new photos for season two are below. The series returns on November 21st.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Peacock series? Do you plan to watch season two?