Deal or No Deal Island: Cancelled by NBC; No Season Three for Competition Reality Series

A new set of contestants and briefcases won’t be heading to the island. NBC has cancelled Deal or No Deal Island so there won’t be a third season. The show’s second season of 12 episodes finished airing in March.

A competition series, the Deal or No Deal Island TV show is hosted by Joe Manganiello. In this new format, 13 players are transported to the elusive Banker’s private island, where he makes the rules and twists behind every palm tree. The iconic briefcases are hidden around the island, and players search for them. The player who finds the highest-value case chooses which player will go up against the Banker and potentially be sent packing. The winnings from each game will be added to the jackpot for the season. By the end, only one player will be left standing and face the Banker to potentially win the biggest prize in Deal or No Deal history — over $200 million.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the second season of Deal or No Deal Island averaged a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.13 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 18% in the demo and down by 22% in viewership. It was one of the network’s lowest-rated unscripted series of the 2024-25 season.

Though this spin-off won’t return, Deadline reports that Endemol Shine North America is quietly shopping a new incarnation of the original Deal or No Deal which ran for five seasons on the network. Four seasons aired on NBC between 2005 and 2010 and a fifth season ran in 2018. A syndicated version produced 300 episodes.

What do you think? Have you checked out the Deal or No Deal Island competition series? Are you disappointed NBC didn’t renew the show for a third season? Would you like to see the original series return?

