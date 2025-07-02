Menu

Monday TV Ratings: American Ninja Warrior, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, LEGO Masters, FBI, The $100,000 Pyramid

Published:

American Ninja Warrior TV Show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Monday, June 30, 2025 ratingsNew episodes: American Ninja Warrior, and Yes, Chef!.  Reruns: The Neighborhood, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, LEGO Masters, The Quiz with Balls, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, andWhose Line Is It Anyway? .

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

