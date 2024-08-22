The Lincoln Lawyer: Season Three Premiere Date and First Photos Released by Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer has its return date set. Season three of the drama will arrive on Netflix in October. The streaming service announced the premiere date for the 10-episode season by releasing several first-look photos. It was revealed back in March that filming for the season had begun.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson star in the series which follows Los Angeles criminal defense lawyer Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo. Season three is based on Michael Connelly’s The Gods of Guilt.

Garcia-Rulfo said the following about the upcoming season, according to TUDUM:

“This season is very exciting. We see Mickey struggling with so many things at the same time — with romance, with the wives, with the cases. You never expect what’s going to happen, who’s going to be bad and who’s going to be guilty.”

Showrunner Dailyn Rodriguez also teased the following about season three of The Lincoln Lawyer:

“We’re past the broken Mickey from Season 1 that has to get his sea legs again. In Season 2 — we liked to call that the Icarus season — he got all the fame and fortune, [he] really flew a little high to the sun and got burned a little bit. [Now he’s] a man on a mission, much more than the other two seasons.”

The Lincoln Lawyer returns on October 17. More photos from season three are below.

