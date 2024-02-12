Goosebumps: Season Two; Disney+ Series Renewed But First Season Cast Not Returning

Get ready for more scary times from the world of R.L. Stine. Disney+ has renewed Goosebumps for a second season, but the new episodes will have a new cast. The streaming service has changed the series to an anthology, and season two will be based on another of Stine’s books.

Justin Long, Rachael Harris, Zack Morris, Isa Briones, Miles McKenna, Ana Yi Puig, and Will Price starred in season one, which aired in October 2023.

Disney+ revealed the following about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“Today, Disney Branded Television announced it has greenlit a second season of its hit series “Goosebumps” for Disney+. From Sony Pictures Television, the new eight-episode installment will unveil a fresh “Goosebumps” chapter with an anthology twist: a brand-new story, setting and cast based upon R.L Stine’s worldwide bestselling Scholastic book series. The news was announced today during the 2024 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California. In the upcoming season, teenage siblings discover a threat within their home, setting off a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, the duo find themselves entangled in the story of five teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994. “Audiences everywhere fell in love with the series’ chills, thrills, heart and humor, making it one of Disney Branded Television’s most-watched shows of last year,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. “We can’t wait to dive deeper into the brilliant mind of R.L. Stine, and to collaborate once again with Sony Pictures Television, Scholastic Entertainment, and our fantastic creative team to bring an entirely new mystery to Disney+ for season two.” “We are incredibly proud of the work of our writers, producers, cast and crew and the vision they brought to season one, which a new generation of fans are loving alongside those who grew up in R.L. Stine’s iconic world,” says Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios. “Like when you cracked open a new book in the ‘Goosebumps’ series, we can’t wait to see how the writers flip the show on its head as we explore the series as an anthology. Thanks to Disney Branded Television, who remain steadfast partners throughout this wonderfully chilling journey.” Earning Certified Fresh status on Rotten Tomatoes, “Goosebumps” was nominated for a ​​PGA Award in the Outstanding Children’s Program category and a DGA Award in the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs category. Additionally, season one’s premiere episode on Disney+ and Hulu was an immediate hit, driving 4.2 million total views globally in its first three days.* Published by Scholastic, “Goosebumps” is one of the bestselling book series of all time, with more than 400 million books in print in 32 languages. Nicholas Stoller (“The Muppets”) and Rob Letterman (“Pokémon: Detective Pikachu”) developed the series and serve as executive producers, alongside showrunner Hilary Winston (“Community”), Neal H. Moritz (“Fast & Furious” franchise), Scholastic Entertainment’s Iole Lucchese (“Clifford the Big Red Dog”), Pavun Shetty (“The Boys”), Conor Welch (“Platonic”), Scholastic Entertainment’s Caitlin Friedman (“Stillwater”) and Erin O’Malley (“New Girl”). Season one of “Goosebumps” is streaming now on Disney+.”

The premiere date and additional details for Goosebumps season two will be announced later.

