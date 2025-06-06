The Runarounds: Prime Video Releases Photos from New Music Drama Series

The Runarounds is coming this fall. Prime Video has released new first-look photos for the musical drama series, which follows the early days of a band.

William Lipton, Axel Ellis, Jeremy Yun, Zendé Murdock, and Jesse Golliher star as themselves in the series, with Lilah Pate, Maximo Salas, Kelley Pereira, Marley Aliah, Mark Wystrach, Brooklyn Decker, Hayes MacArthur, and Shea Pritchard also appearing.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“Today, Prime Video released first-look images for The Runarounds, from Outer Banks co-creator Jonas Pate. Featuring original music performed by the band at the center of the story, the eight-episode series will premiere this Fall exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The Runarounds follows a group of recent high school graduates from Wilmington, North Carolina, who come together the summer after graduation to form a rock band, united by their shared love of music and near-impossible dream of stardom. Over the course of one unforgettable summer, they throw themselves into the pursuit of their big break – falling in love, getting into trouble, and building the kind of bonds that feel like family along the way. With original music, romantic entanglements, and the raw highs and lows of coming-of-age, The Runarounds captures the rush of risking everything at the edge of adulthood to chase your dreams. The series stars real-life musicians – William Lipton, Axel Ellis, Jeremy Yun, Zendé Murdock, and Jesse Golliher – along with Lilah Pate, Maximo Salas, Kelley Pereira, Marley Aliah, Mark Wystrach, Brooklyn Decker, Hayes MacArthur, and Shea Pritchard. Executive Producers include Jonas Pate, Joon Yun, David Wilcox, Josh Pate, Shannon Burke, Scott Lambert, and Lisa Mae Fincannon, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television. The Runarounds is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Skydance Television.”

More photos for the series are below. The premiere date for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this series when it arrives?