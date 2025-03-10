Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America: National Geographic Previews Three-Part Docuseries

Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America is coming soon to National Geographic. The new three-part docuseries will arrive in April just before the tragedy’s 30th anniversary.

National Geographic shared the following about the docuseries:

“On April 19, 1995, the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in U.S. history devastated the nation, claiming 168 lives – including 19 children – and injuring hundreds more. The bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building shattered families and changed America forever. Now, 30 years later, National Geographic has unveiled the trailer and key art for its new three-part docuseries, OKLAHOMA CITY BOMBING: ONE DAY IN AMERICA, a raw and unflinching account of that tragic day, told by those who lived through it. The series premieres April 2 at 8/7c on National Geographic and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

From 72 Films, the Emmy Award-winning team behind the ONE DAY IN AMERICA franchise, the series is an unprecedented moment-by-moment account of the Oklahoma City bombing, including extraordinary stories of survival, heroic rescue efforts, the nationwide search that followed, and a city’s need for justice and healing after the tragedy.

“We love making the One Day in America series for National Geographic. We try to make films that are not history lessons, but that take you into the experience of the people who were there,” said 72 Films’ executive producer David Glover. “What we find is that in the darkest moments of history, we still see incredible kindness, heroism, and the very best of human nature. This series pays tribute to the ordinary people of Oklahoma and their response to a terrorist attack.”

OKLAHOMA CITY BOMBING: ONE DAY IN AMERICA features a rare archive and powerful first-hand testimony from witnesses – some sharing their stories for the first time. Former President Bill Clinton and former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating reflect on leading a nation in mourning, while survivor Amy Downs relives the harrowing experience of being trapped in the rubble for hours. Edye Raines recalls the frantic search for her two missing children, and first responders, including district fire chief Mike Shannon, recall the desperate fight to save lives. FBI Special Agent in Charge Bob Ricks describes the race against time to find the bomber and bring him to justice. The series provides an intimate yet sweeping portrait of survival, courage and the pursuit of justice in the face of an unthinkable tragedy.

“The Oklahoma City bombing was a tragedy that deeply impacted America, but in its wake, we saw extraordinary strength, compassion, and resilience,” said Tom McDonald, EVP of Global Factual and Unscripted Content at National Geographic. “By sharing these firsthand accounts, we honor the survivors, families and heroes who responded – ensuring this pivotal moment in history is never forgotten.”

EPISODE 1: EXPLOSION

Premieres April 2 at 8/7c

April 19, 1995, begins like any other day in Oklahoma City until a bomb explodes outside a federal building. Oklahomans are plunged into chaos, and first responders race against the clock to save those trapped inside. Meanwhile, the media searches for answers, and the FBI begins what will become one of their biggest investigations.

EPISODE 2: MANHUNT

Premieres April 2 at 9/8c

Reports of a second explosive cause mass panic and an evacuation is ordered. Fighting their instincts, first responders must leave survivors trapped and fearing for their lives. The country questions who would strike a federal building in the heartland as the FBI launches a nationwide search to find those responsible for the worst domestic terrorist attack in American history.

EPISODE 3: JUSTICE

Premieres April 2 at 10/9c

President Clinton arrives in Oklahoma as grieving families come together to remember those they have lost. The nation grapples with the reality that the bomber is an American veteran who shows no remorse. As the trial begins, the government seeks the death penalty for the worst domestic terrorist attack in US history.

OKLAHOMA CITY BOMBING: ONE DAY IN AMERICA is produced by 72 Films for National Geographic. For 72 Films, David Glover and Mark Raphael are executive producers, Ceri Isfryn is director and Flo Barrow is producer. For National Geographic, Chris Kugelman and Carolyn Payne are executive producers, and Tom McDonald is executive vice president of Global Factual and Unscripted Content.”