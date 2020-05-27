Vulture Watch

What really happened to the settlers? Has the Barkskins TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on National Geographic? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Barkskins, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the National Geographic cable channel, Barkskins is based on the novel of the same name by Annie Proulx. The show stars David Thewlis, Marcia Gay Harden, Aneurin Barnard, James Bloor, Christian Cooke, David Wilmot, Thomas M. Wright, Tallulah Haddon, Kaniehtiio (Tiio) Horn, Lily Sullivan, and Zahn McClarnon. The series examines the mysterious massacre of settlers in the vast and unforgiving wilds of 1690s New France. This event threatens to throw the region into all-out war. Likely suspects abound – the English, the Hudson’s Bay Company and a band of Kanien’kehá:ka (Iroquois) possibly in league with the English looking to drive the French from the territory. But, who or what brought these settlers to such a tragic end?



Season One Ratings

The first season of Barkskins averages a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 994,000 viewers. Find out how Barkskins stacks up against other National Geographic TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Barkskins is a mini-series so, there won’t be a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will National Geographic cancel or renew Barkskins for season two? It seems that this show is a true mini-series that will end with episode eight. Could it be continued somehow, if the ratings are strong enough? I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Barkskins cancellation or renewal news.



Barkskins Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Barkskins‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you think that the Barkskins TV show should be renewed for a second season somehow?