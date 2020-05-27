Barkskins: Season One Ratings

It seems like there’s no need to wonder if Barkskins will be cancelled or renewed for season two. This National Geographic Channel series appears to be a true mini-series that will have a set conclusion. Still, if the ratings are good enough, could a way be found to continue the story in some way? Stay tuned.

A historical fiction drama series, Barkskins is based on the novel of the same name by Annie Proulx. The show stars David Thewlis, Marcia Gay Harden, Aneurin Barnard, James Bloor, Christian Cooke, David Wilmot, Thomas M. Wright, Tallulah Haddon, Kaniehtiio (Tiio) Horn, Lily Sullivan, and Zahn McClarnon. The series examines the mysterious massacre of settlers in the vast and unforgiving wilds of 1690s New France. This event threatens to throw the region into all-out war. Likely suspects abound – the English, the Hudson’s Bay Company, and a band of Kanien’kehá:ka (Iroquois) possibly in league with the English looking to drive the French from the territory. But, who or what brought these settlers to such a tragic end?

