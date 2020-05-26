Network: National Geographic

Episodes: Eight (hour)

Seasons: One

TV show dates: May 25, 2020 — June 15, 2020

Series status: Ending

Performers include: David Thewlis, Marcia Gay Harden, Aneurin Barnard, James Bloor, Christian Cooke, David Wilmot, Thomas M. Wright, Tallulah Haddon, Kaniehtiio (Tiio) Horn, Lily Sullivan, and Zahn McClarnon.

TV show description:

A historical fiction drama series, Barkskins is based on the novel of the same name by Annie Proulx.

The TV show examines the mysterious massacre of settlers in the vast and unforgiving wilds of 1690s New France. This event threatens to throw the region into an all-out war. Likely suspects abound – the English, the Hudson’s Bay Company, and a band of Kanien’kehá:ka (Iroquois) possibly in league with the English looking to drive the French from the territory. But, who or what brought these settlers to such a tragic end?

The series tells a story of exploration, adventure, and ambition among dreamers and fighters. Some have a utopian vision of the world while others are crass and conniving. All, however, are navigating the perils of a treacherous new frontier. As tensions escalate, unlikely alliances are forged, old antagonisms deepen and new families are formed against the seemingly endless natural riches and hidden dangers of the new American continent.

Characters include wealthy landowner Claude Trepagny (Thewlis); powerful innkeeper Mathilde Geffard (Harden); Hamish Goames (Barnard), a clean-cut Hudson Bay Company man; Charles Duquet (Bloor), a scrappy and industrious scoundrel; Trepagny’s indentured servant, Rene Sel (Cooke); Constable Bouchard (Wilmot), the king’s local lawman; Elisha Cooke (Wright), a cutthroat English barrel maker; sharp-tongued and ambitious Melissande (Haddon); Mari (Horn), Trepagny’s Wendat nation wife; Delphine (Sullivan), a hopeful and devoted Fille Du Roy; and Yvon (McClarnon), a Harvard educated Hudson Bay Company man.

Series Finale:

Episode #8 —

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: June 15, 2020.

