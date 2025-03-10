Andor: Season Two Poster and Teaser Released for Star Wars Series on Disney+

Andor is finally returning for its second season, and fans of the Stars Wars series are getting a closer look at the making of the series with the release of a new teaser.

Diego Luna, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw star in the series, which is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story set five years before the feature film.

Disney+ revealed the following about the return of the series:

“Rife with political intrigue, danger, tension, and high stakes, the series is a prequel to “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans to the Empire’s weapon of mass destruction: The Death Star, setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 film. “Andor” sets the clock back five years from the events of “Rogue One” to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny. The final season will unfold over 12 episodes broken down into four chapters of three episodes each. The first chapter will premiere April 22, with subsequent chapters debuting each week.”

The teaser for Andor is below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this series? Do you plan to watch season two?