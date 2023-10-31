Life Below Zero: Season 22 Challenges and Tough Conditions Revealed for National Geographic Series

Life Below Zero is returning for a 22nd season in November. The six-episode season will have the Alaskans facing new challenges as they try to live off the grid.

National Geographic revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Nat Geo’s Epic Survival Series “Life Below Zero” Returns with More Challenges, Tough Conditions, and Great Resilience

The 22nd Season of “Life Below Zero” Premieres November 14 at 9/8c on Nat Geo with a New Episode Weekly Through December 18

This season, Alaskans enter a new dawn of survival. Ricko DeWilde’s children take an active role in their way of life. Sue Aikens restores her body and spirit on the tundra. Andy Bassich and Denise Becker seek new resources on the Yukon River. The Hailstones adapt to unnerving changes. Jessie Holmes recovers from a near-death accident. And Cole Sturgis teaches his daughters to survive in the Southeast.

Season 22 Episode Descriptions

Destroyer of Worlds – Premieres November 14 at 9/8c

The arrival of Spring brings grave danger to Alaskans as the landscape and waterways come roaring back to life. During the Yukon River breakup, Andy Bassich and Denise Becker are forced to evacuate as they face the possibility of losing everything they’ve built. Jessie Holmes races to prepare for the summer growing season. And Cole Sturgis heads into the unknown in search of a coveted resource.

Bulletproof – Premieres November 21 at 9/8c

As Alaskans fall into the throes of the Arctic warm season, they must confront their darkest fears & channel their inner strength to persevere. Jessie Holmes and his canine companion embark on a quest into the Brushkana Highlands. Sue Aikens battles her aging body as she attempts to restore a relic at her property in Chena. And Chip Hailstone sets out for a seasonal hunt with his eldest son.

Transitions – Premieres November 28 at 9/8c

With the Summer sun high in the sky, Alaskans fight for their survival while trying to savor the brief warm season. Jessie Holmes hikes and rafts his way to new grounds. Denise Becker and Andy Bassich race to complete vital work before they lose their chance for winter produce. Sue Aikens prepares for her eventual retirement in Chena. And the Hailstone family finds valuable relics along the Kiwalik coast.

The Way of the Bear – Premieres December 5 at 9/8c

As life blooms during the Arctic summer, Alaskans face new challenges in their efforts to seize opportunities to harvest critical resources. Sue Aikens stalks a deadly predator through unfamiliar territory. Ricko DeWilde spends time with his sons as they hunt for summer game. Denise Becker searches open water for seasonal food. And Jessie Holmes reaps the rewards of hard work on his land.

Summer Camp – Premieres December 12 at 9/8c

Alaskans capitalize on the warm season by reaping seasonal harvests and learning their environments. Ricko DeWilde introduces his daughters to a part of the family’s history. The Hailstones prepare their camp for seasonal foods. Denise Becker learns from her daughter how to harvest a potentially deadly yet abundant food source. And Cole Sturgis looks to improve a key structure on his float house.

Episode 1117 – Premieres December 18 at 9/8c

Family ties run deep for Alaskans as they look to prepare for upcoming winter. Cole Sturgis powers through the rain to secure needed protein. Jessie Holmes seeks out the last of summer’s food offerings. The Hailstones must work together to locate an elusive prey. And Ricko DeWilde begins a critical project that will ensure his family’s legacy remains intact in the Alaskan Interior.”