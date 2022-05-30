Life Below Zero: First Alaskans: Season Two; National Geographic Series Renewed Ahead of Tonight’s Series Premiere

Life Below Zero: First Alaskans is premiering later tonight on National Geographic, and the series has already been renewed for a second season ahead of its first episode.

National Geographic Channel revealed more about the renewal in a press release.

“National Geographic announced today the greenlight of a second season of the new franchise spinoff LIFE BELOW ZERO: FIRST ALASKANS ahead of the series premiere on May 30 at 8/7c, with back-to-back episodes on National Geographic before it moves to Tuesdays at 8/7c beginning on May 31.

A spinoff of the fan-favorite and multiple Emmy Award-winning franchise LIFE BELOW ZERO, LIFE BELOW ZERO: FIRST ALASKANS brings viewers to the unforgiving Alaskan landscape, giving them the unique opportunity to enter a world that Indigenous Alaskans have inhabited for thousands of years but one which is rapidly changing every day. LIFE BELOW ZERO: FIRST ALASKANS follows new Alaska Natives as they use sophisticated techniques and methods passed down from generation to generation to thrive in some of the most brutal environments. Indigenous Alaskans walk in two worlds: one of traditional ways and one of 21st-century challenges.

“The heart of the LIFE BELOW ZERO franchise has always been the ingenuity, resilience and spirit of the individuals who survive and thrive in one of the harshest and most beautiful environments in the world, which Alaska Natives have been doing for thousands of years,” says Alan Eyres, senior vice president of Production and Development, National Geographic. “With this second season of LIFE BELOW ZERO: FIRST ALASKANS, we are honored to have been given the opportunity to capture more of the daily lives, cultures, customs and traditions of our Alaska Native cast members and allow our audience to hear more of their stories.”

“With our commitment to honoring the traditions of the Natives peoples and communities who have trusted us to share their stories, FIRST ALASKANS represents an important new chapter in our LIFE BELOW ZERO franchise, known for capturing the majesty of the Alaskan wilderness and chronicling the lives of those who call it home,” said Valerie Bruce, General Manager, BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions. “This season 2 greenlight affirms the strength of the LIFE BELOW ZERO franchise we have built over the past decade with our supportive partners at National Geographic and reflects our shared belief in the brand and what it stands for.”

LIFE BELOW ZERO: FIRST ALASKANS is the first nonfiction series on the network with a cast of Alaska Natives at its focus as the crew and cameras are granted access into a whole new world of storytelling, cultures and customs. The series not only features Indigenous peoples on camera but also prioritizes diversity within the production and is partnering with a variety of cultural consultants and language translators to help bring these incredible stories to light in each episode. The core production team includes Native field and post producers as well as Native graphic designers, musicians and storytellers to create a cohesive and authentic feel that highlights multiple rich and historic cultures.

LIFE BELOW ZERO: FIRST ALASKANS marks the latest expansion of the long-term production partnership on the LIFE BELOW ZERO franchise between National Geographic and BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions. Joseph Litzinger executive produces the series. For BBC Studios LA Productions, Krystal Whitney is vice president of current programming, and Valerie Bruce is general manager. For National Geographic, Kevin Tao Mohs is executive producer, and Alan Eyres is senior vice president of production and development. Since its debut, LIFE BELOW ZERO has filmed more than 200 episodes and has earned seven Emmy Awards.”