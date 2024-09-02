Mr. McMahon: Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Documentary Series About WWE Co-Founder

Get ready to learn more about Vince McMahon and the WWE. Netflix has announced the premiere date for Mr. McMahon, a documentary about the organization’s co-founder. The series has six episodes planned.

Netflix revealed more about the documentary series in a press release.

“Mr. McMahon chronicles the rise and fall of Vince McMahon, controversial businessman and co-founder of WWE. From his transformation of the WWE from a small, regional business into a global entertainment powerhouse to the explosive sexual misconduct allegations that led to his eventual resignation, this six-episode series offers a deep dive into McMahon’s life and his enduring franchise. Culled from over 200 hours of interviews with McMahon himself (prior to his resignation), his family members, business associates and some of the most iconic names in wrestling history, as well as the journalists who uncovered McMahon’s allegations – filmmaker Chris Smith (Tiger King) and executive producer Bill Simmons (30 for 30) present an unflinching, no-holds-barred look at one of the most enigmatic figures in sports entertainment.”

Director & Executive Producer Chris Smith:

“The goal behind ‘Mr. McMahon’ was to pull back the curtain and reveal the true Vince McMahon, obscured beneath the persona he presented to the world. Over the four years of production, the story evolved in truly shocking ways, culminating in some extremely harrowing allegations. The final product is a revealing documentary that we believe offers a rich and nuanced portrait of the man and the complex legacy he left behind.”

The series arrives on September 25. The poster released for the series is below.

