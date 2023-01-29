Somebody Feed Phil: Season Seven Renewal for Phil Rosenthal’s Netflix Series

Somebody Feed Phil is returning for a seventh season. Netflix has renewed the series featuring Phill Rosenthal, which follows him on his culinary adventures as he travels the world. Season six arrived in October 2022.

Netflix revealed the following about the renewal in a press release.

“Netflix today announced the renewal of Somebody Feed Phil, from Emmy, James Beard Award, and Critics Choice Award-winner Phil Rosenthal. The series, which premiered its sixth season in October 2022, will once again follow Phil on his culinary adventures as he takes in the local cuisine and cultures of cities around the world. Somebody Feed Phil is produced by Lucky Bastards and Zero Point Zero Production, Inc. For Lucky Bastards, executive producers are Phil Rosenthal, Rich Rosenthal and John Bedolis. For Zero Point Zero, executive producers are Christopher Collins and Lydia Tenaglia. About Phil Rosenthal: Phil Rosenthal is the creator, executive producer, writer, and host of Somebody Feed Phil, which combines his love of food and travel with his unique brand of humor. Rosenthal recently released Somebody Feed Phil The Book via Simon & Schuster’s Simon Element. As the companion cookbook to his hit Netflix show, this is the ultimate collection of must-have recipes, never-before-heard stories, behind-the-scenes photos, and more from the first four seasons of the beloved series. The cookbook quickly hit the New York Times bestseller list. Previously, Rosenthal created the hit CBS comedy, Everybody Loves Raymond, in 1995, which premiered the following year. He was the Showrunner/Executive Producer for all nine years of the show’s very successful run, which ended in 2005. Rosenthal’s first travel food series, I’ll Have What Phil’s Having, premiered on PBS in fall 2015 and received two Taste Awards as well as the winner of the 2016 James Beard Award for Best Television Program, on Location.”

A premiere date for Somebody Feed Phil season seven will be announced later.

