Somebody Feed Phil: Season Five; Phil Rosenthal Series Renewed by Netflix

Somebody Feed Phil is returning to Netflix for another season. The food travel series has been renewed for a fifth season by the streaming service, and the 10 episode count is nearly double that of those ordered for previous seasons.

In a statement released when the Somebody Feed Phil renewal was announced, Rosenthal said the following, per The Hollywood Reporter:

“I’m thrilled. The world is opening up again and so is my mouth.”

However, fans will not see Max Rosenthal, Phil’s father, on the Netflix series again. He appeared on a few episodes of the series with his son, and he passed away at the age of 95 on Sunday. Phil shared a message about his father’s passing on Twitter.

Max Rosenthal

1926-2021

We love you, Dad ♥️ pic.twitter.com/DBFACWJGXG — Phil Rosenthal (@PhilRosenthal) June 27, 2021

