Somebody Feed Phil: Season Five; Phil Rosenthal Series Renewed by Netflix

Somebody Feed Phil is returning to Netflix for another season. The food travel series has been renewed for a fifth season by the streaming service, and the 10 episode count is nearly double that of those ordered for previous seasons.
In a statement released when the Somebody Feed Phil renewal was announced, Rosenthal said the following, per The Hollywood Reporter:
“I’m thrilled. The world is opening up again and so is my mouth.”
However, fans will not see Max Rosenthal, Phil’s father, on the Netflix series again. He appeared on a few episodes of the series with his son, and he passed away at the age of 95 on Sunday. Phil shared a message about his father’s passing on Twitter.
Max Rosenthal
1926-2021
We love you, Dad ♥️ pic.twitter.com/DBFACWJGXG
— Phil Rosenthal (@PhilRosenthal) June 27, 2021
What do you think? Are you a fan of Somebody Feed Phil? Do you plan to watch season five on Netflix?
Love this show. Real, fun, interesting. So sorry to hear of his fathers passing. Thoughts and prayers to Phil, Monica and family.
Keep up the good work!!!