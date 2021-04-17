Castlevania: Ending; No Season Five But Netflix Considering New Series

Castlevania is ending its run. Netflix has announced that the upcoming fourth season will be its last and the final episodes will be released on May 13th.

A dark medieval fantasy animated series which is based on a video game by Konami, Castlevania follows the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, Trevor (Richard Armitage), who’s trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepes (Graham McTavish). He and his misfit comrades race to find a way to save humanity from extinction at the hands of the grief-maddened Dracula and his sinister vampire war council. James Callis, Emily Swallow, Matt Frewer, Tony Amendola, and Alejandra Reynoso also star.

Viewers might see more from the world of Castlevania at a later date, however. Per Deadline, Netflix is looking at developing a spin-off series set in the same world. The new series would likely focus on a different set of characters.

Check out the posts about the return on Castlevania below.

