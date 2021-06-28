Amy Learns to…: HBO Max Orders Unscripted Amy Schumer Series

Amy Schumer is bringing a new series to HBO Max. The unscripted series, titled Amy Learns To…, will show Schumer getting out of her comfort zone and learning something new. This is the second series the comedienne has seen featured on the service. Expecting Amy, a docu-series taking fans behind the scenes of her life, was released in 2020.

HBO Max revealed more about the new unscripted series in a press release.

“HBO Max has given an eight-episode series order to the half-hour unscripted series AMY LEARNS TO… starring Amy Schumer. This is Amy’s second project with HBO Max following her docuseries Expecting Amy. Logline: In AMY LEARNS TO…, Amy steps out of her comfort zone and into someone else’s. In each episode, Amy learns a new skill, craft, or trade from a local expert in her husband’s hometown on Martha’s Vineyard. Whether she’s learning to dive for clams, sell real estate, perform a magic trick, or (sort of) repair a roof, she’ll meet each challenge with her signature wit, vulnerability and willingness to try anything.

Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family, HBO Max said the following about the series:

“We are thrilled to be working with Amy again! She is sure to surprise and amaze us with her willingness to push boundaries and try something new, always with a hilarious spin.”

What do you think? Do you plan to watch Amy Learns To … on HBO Max?