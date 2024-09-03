The Devil’s Hour: Season Two Photos and Premiere Date Released for Prime Video Thriller Series

The Devil’s Hour finally has a return date. Prime Video released several first-look photos to announce the premiere date for season two of the thriller.

Jessica Raine, Peter Capaldi, Nikesh Patel, Phil Dunster, Meera Syal, and Benjamin Chivers star in the series. Saffron Hocking joined the cast for season two. The series, initially a limited series, has been renewed through season three.

Prime Video has revealed more about season two in a press release.

“Prime Video have unveiled the first look at season two of mind-bending thriller, The Devil’s Hour, which will launch exclusively on Prime Video globally on 18th October. The series stars Jessica Raine (Patrick Melrose, Informer), Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who, The Thick of It), Nikesh Patel (Starstruck), Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso) and Meera Syal (Yesterday, Goodness Gracious Me). Saffron Hocking (Top Boy) also joins the cast for season two. The Devil’s Hour season two sees Lucy (Jessica Raine) and Gideon (Peter Capaldi) forming an uneasy alliance in order to prevent a recurring tragedy and hunt down an elusive monster. Lucy’s double life sees her torn between family and duty as she finds herself in the crosshairs of her past-life husband, DI Ravi Dhillon (Nikesh Patel). Assisting Dhillon in his investigation is DS Sam Boyd (Saffron Hocking) who was mentored by DI Lucy Chambers in a previous life. Meanwhile, Isaac (Benjamin Chivers) is discovering new emotions every day and struggling to keep his balance in a reality that rejects his existence. Fresh mysteries unfold as our stories converge on one explosive moment that will change the fate of our characters for the rest of their ever-recurring lives. The Emmy-nominated thriller will continue the gripping exploits of the lead trio, with returning cast including Benjamin Chivers (Napoleon), Alex Ferns (Chernobyl), Barbara Marten (Sanctuary), along with Thomas Dominique (Blood Drive), and Rhiannon Harper-Rafferty (Last Night). The five-part second season is produced by award-winning Hartswood Films (Dracula, Sherlock). All five episodes are written and created by Tom Moran and The executive producers are Sue Vertue, Tom Moran and Steven Moffat.The series is produced by Lawrence Till (Douglas is Cancelled). The series directed by Johnny Allan and Shaun James Grant and will launch exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories. Filming for the third season recently wrapped at Shepperton Studios, Hampshire, Surrey and Dartmoor.”

More photos for season two are below.

