Desperate Housewives: Series Creator Talks About Possibly Rebooting the Popular ABC Series

Viewers could return to the famous Wisteria Lane. Series creator Marc Cherry has thoughts about rebooting Desperate Housewives, but his idea would not include the original cast.

Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, Eva Longoria Parker, Ricardo Chavira, Nicollette Sheridan, Brenda Strong, Doug Savant, and James Denton star in the Desperate Housewives series, which premiered in 2004 and aired for eight seasons on ABC. The story follows the antics of the residents of a seemingly idyllic suburban street.

Cherry spoke with People about the dramedy series and said he would like to go back in time to look at those living on Wisteria Lane in the 1960s.

Cherry said the following about a possible reboot:

“I would probably want to do the idea maybe in an earlier decade. Because the character I miss writing the most is actually Wisteria Lane. That was the most fun playground anyone in the history of television has ever had, because we owned the whole street. I know that street like the back of my hand. When someone shoots a commercial on that street, I know it instantly, because I know all those houses, I know the geography. It was such a fun place to write for. And there’s times when I go, ‘You know what? I wonder if I could write Wisteria Lane in like, 1966.’ If you do a reboot, you have to have a really good artistic reason to do it. And at some point, I’ll sit down with someone and go, ‘Okay, let’s talk about if there’s a good enough “why” to do it.’”

