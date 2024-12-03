Lucky: Apple TV+ Announces Limited Series Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Based on Novel by Marissa Stapley

Lucky is headed to Apple TV+. The streaming service has ordered a limited series based on the novel by Marissa Stapley. Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine is behind the series.

Anya Taylor-Joy will star in the series “as a young woman who left behind the life of crime she was raised in years ago, but must now embrace her darker, criminal side one final time in a desperate attempt to escape her past.”

Taylor-Joy said the following about the Apple TV+ series:

“Hello Sunshine continues to do a fantastic job of championing women’s voices and I’m thrilled to be joining the team alongside Jonathan, Cassie and Apple TV+ to bring Lucky to life.”

Witherspoon also spoke about Lucky. She said, “Reese’s Book Club began with the goal of deepening connections – to the stories, to the storytellers and to the community we are building. It is incredibly rewarding to be able to amplify these female-centric stories and their authors, see our community connect with them, then see them take on a whole new life on screen. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Apple TV+ and the incomparable Anya Taylor-Joy, plus our brilliant creator Jonathan Tropper and his wonderful co-showrunner Cassie Pappas, to bring this compelling series – based on Marissa Stapley’s fantastic novel – to audiences around the world.”

The premiere date and additional details for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the novel? Do you plan to watch this new Apple TV+ series?