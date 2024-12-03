Extracted: FOX Previews Family Survivalist Competition Series

Extracted is coming to FOX in February, and the network has released the first preview for the new survivalist competition series. The series will follow 12 untrained competitors in the Canadian wilderness as they try to survive.

FOX revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Extracted is a one-of-a-kind survivalist competition series premiering Monday, February 10 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Hailing from the producers of Alone and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Extracted features 12 untrained competitors attempting to survive extremely grueling conditions, perilous terrain, and the threat of fearsome predators in the unforgiving Canadian wilderness. Meanwhile, some miles away, their family members are locked down at a secluded headquarters watching them navigate their dangerous surroundings alone via a 24/7 live feed. The fate of each untrained contestant in the wilderness lies in the hands of their family members back in HQ. Each amateur survivalist’s family has the power to decide whether their loved one has what it takes to brave the elements and fight to be the last one standing, or whether the family will push the ominous “Extract” button and remove their loved one and their whole family from the competition. Extracted begs the question: how far will their loved ones let them go for a chance for their family to win $250,000? Tensions mount and strategic alliances are forged, as the opposing families negotiate and compete to send essential lifelines and resources to their competitors in the wild, to help them endure the harsh conditions they are faced with. Pressure reaches a fever pitch as each family is faced with the critical decision – will they push their loved one to the brink or push the Button? Extracted is produced by B17 Entertainment (a part of Sony Pictures Television), Balboa Productions and FOX Alternative Entertainment. Executive Producers are Rhett Bachner, Brien Meagher, Sylvester Stallone, Braden Aftergood, Lauren Taylor Harding, Dan Bree and Rob Buchta, with Buchta also serving as showrunner.”

The trailer for Extracted is below.

