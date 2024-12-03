Jason Clarke to Star with Patricia Arquette in Upcoming Hulu Series About Murdaugh Murders

Jason Clarke has been cast in the yet-to-be-titled Hulu series about the Murdaugh Murders. He is joining the previously cast Patricia Arquette. He will play the family patriarch, Alex Murdaugh, who was found guilty of killing his wife and son.

Variety shared the following description for the upcoming series:

“On the surface, Alex Murdaugh (Clarke) seems to have it all: wealth, status, and unchecked privilege in rural Hampton County, South Carolina where four generations of Murdaughs have built a sprawling legal dynasty. But when a deadly accident shines a harsh spotlight on Alex, his wife Maggie (Arquette), and their sons Buster and Paul, the almighty Murdaugh facade begins to crumble leading Alex to take increasingly desperate measures to preserve the family name and protect his own dark secrets.”

The Hulu series’ premiere date and additional details will be announced later.

